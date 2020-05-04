Chippewa County saw 2.3% growth in tourism in 2019
0 comments

Chippewa County saw 2.3% growth in tourism in 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Jackie Boos mug

Boos

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Visitor spending grew in Chippewa County by 2.3% in 2019, according to numbers released Monday by the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.

Tourists spent $101.8 million in the county last year, highlighting the importance of the tourism economy and its role in supporting local business, said Jackie Boos, tourism director at the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce.

“Looking back on the past year and fast-forwarding to the current state of travel, more than ever, the importance of tourism to our local economy is on full display,” Boos said. “Having an increase of 2.3% over 2018 shows the continued growth of travelers to our region and the success of our four-season marketing campaigns.”

Boos attributed the success to several factors, such as marketing campaigns, area festivals and large sporting events, and accessibility to the community.

Boos expressed optimism that tourism will bounce back in warmer months ahead.

“Our current 2020 messaging is ‘travel awaits,’ encouraging planning into the later months of the year,” Boos said. “Our region is of high consideration for drive-in travel and our community, attractions and outdoor recreation will be ready when our safer-at-home restrictions have flexibility.”

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ardell Ehlers Hepfler
Obituaries

Ardell Ehlers Hepfler

Ardell Ehlers Hepfler, 97, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, April 27, 2020, at Our House Assisted Living, Chippewa Falls. She was born Oct. 7, 1…

Obituaries

Joanne H. Taylor

Joanne H. Taylor, 88, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Saturday, April 25, 2020, at the Cornell Area Care Center in Cornell.

Fire engulfs Boyd feed mill
Local News

Fire engulfs Boyd feed mill

BOYD — Gerry and Rose Gully had a knock on their door at 4:30 a.m. Monday, with the awful news that the Boyd Feed and Supply Mill, which they’…

Doris Elaine Brandt
Obituaries

Doris Elaine Brandt

Doris Elaine Brandt, 91, of Chippewa Falls, passed away peacefully at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire, Friday, April 24, 2020.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News