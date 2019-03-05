Planning for the 2019 deer hunting season in Chippewa County will start with a meeting next week.
The Chippewa County Deer Advisory Council will meet March 13 to review data and form preliminary 2019 antlerless quota, permit and season structure recommendations.
The meeting will start at 7 p.m. in Room 003 in the Chippewa County Courthouse.
In its notice of the meeting, the county noted that while it is a working meeting for the council, the public is encouraged to attend and there will be a public comment period of the meeting.
County deer advisory councils are part of an effort in Wisconsin to get more public input on deer management issues and give community members a greater responsibility in managing local deer numbers.
At the first meetings, councils review and discuss the previous year’s hunting season results and long-term harvest trends, accept public comments and develop preliminary antlerless quota, permit and season structure recommendations.
Finalized recommendations are sent to the Natural Resources Board for approval in May, and Department of Natural Resources staff will be at Wednesday’s meeting to provide information and answer questions.
Following the March meetings, an online public comment period will take place from April 1-10, with a final council meeting being held on April 17 to allow the council to review public feedback before making final recommendations on the antlerless quota, permit and season structure.
Those unable to attend their county’s meeting can find more information on the on county CDACs at https://dnr.wi.gov/topic/hunt/cdac.html.
