Chippewa County schools rapidly going virtual

“It is very concerning to me that the positivity rate is as high as it is,” she said.

The coronavirus-related deaths in the county jumped from 13 to 24, with all those ages 55 to 105. Some had pre-existing conditions. She bristled at the notion that hospitals were cataloguing cancer deaths as COVID deaths. She works with the coroner’s office and each of the county’s 24 deaths are from COVID, and not another reason, she said.

“First, I just want to say how much I feel for the families,” Weideman said. “Loss is loss, regardless of age and other conditions. It is frustrating to hear people in the community diminish a death.

About 84% of all hospital beds in the northwest region of the state are now occupied. If the region reaches full capacity, some people could wind up at the field hospital established in Milwaukee, she said.

“The good news is the hospitals have been very good with the lab turnarounds, in 24-48 hours,” she said.

Weideman urged the public to continue getting tested. There will be free tests Friday and Saturday at 6697 U.S. Highway 12 in Eau Claire, she said.

“Testing will help limit the spread of the virus,” she said.