As Chippewa County moves into summer, road maintenance continues to deal with potholes and other repairs prior to the beginning of scheduled construction projects.
Brian Kelley, Chippewa County Highway Commissioner, said the winter and spring weather contributed to a higher amount of surface repairs and culvert replacements this year.
Kelly said the county and municipalities usually use patching to immediately address the worst potholes and problem areas by hand, before using a grader and rollers to address bigger patches.
“It’s been a little bit more of a busy spring than usual,” Kelley said.
The county has used around 100 tons to patch holes in its roads, Kelley said, while other municipalities in the county have bought around 350 tons for their own patching.
The county and municipalities have both used around 1,900 tons of material applied by grader and rollers to even out areas of their roads.
“That’s definitely above average,” Kelley said.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, potholes begin when water seeps into the soil under the road, commonly through cracks.
After it gets into the cracks, it washes out layers of stone and dirt supporting the surface layer, creating a void in the sub-base of the pavement.
According to the DOT, as vehicles repeatedly drive over the uneven sub-base, the pavement is unusually stressed and develops additional cracks, eventually breaking apart and forming potholes.
In the winter the water under the pavement can freeze, causing it to rise and a void to be created when the water melts.
Now that spring is coming to an end the county’s scheduled construction projects are underway.
Upcoming projects milling asphalt and paving County Hwy. Q — scheduled for mid-July — and a bridge replacement on County Hwy. XX, which was started May 13 and is scheduled to be finished in July.
The county will also be chip sealing parts of various roads from June 10 to June 21, including sections of County Highways S, O, K, and P.
Kelley said drivers should be on the lookout for road crews and exercise caution around them.
Changes in state law currently in the works will allow flaggers to report drivers violating the law, similar to school bus drivers, Kelley said.
Other recently proposed changes extend the increased penalties of violating the law while driving in a construction zone to volunteer crews as well.
