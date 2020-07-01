Chippewa County sees COVID spike

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Like much of the country, Chippewa County saw a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week.
In a weekly COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, public health director Angela Weideman noted there were 18 new cases in the past seven days, bringing the county to a total of 89 confirmed cases.
“This is our highest one-week total, and we had our highest one-day total, with six,” Weideman said. “We have seen a rapid increase; whether that continues, time will tell.”
In the past week, another 486 tests were administered, an increase from 458 last week, and 440 the previous week.
“Anyone who has a symptom of COVID-19 is able to get a test,” she said. However, there still is not availability of tests for people who are asymptomatic, she said.
The good news is results are coming back quickly, within 24 to 48 hours, she added. Her department continues to work with the National Guard on obtaining tests and making sure everyone at long-term care facilities is being tested.
To increase the number of tests being performed, one new proposal is “pool testing,” where several samples are tested together. If that single test comes back negative, everyone is cleared; if that test comes back positive, everyone within that pool of people would be re-tested. However, Weideman said they haven’t started pool testing at this time.
Of the 89 confirmed cases, only 18 people are currently being monitored for symptoms. No one in the county is hospitalized with COVID-19, and the county hasn’t had any virus-related deaths.
Masks now required in courthouse
The Chippewa County Courthouse re-opened to the public last week, with face masks being encouraged but not required.
However, County Administrator Randy Scholz announced Wednesday that masks will now be required throughout the building. The decision was made because the second floor – which houses the court system – already had made masks mandatory, and Scholz said it made sense to have one policy in place.
Weideman said she has been speaking regularly with elected officials in other municipalities in the county about recommending masks in their buildings as well.
