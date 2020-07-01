Chippewa County sees COVID spike

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHIPPEWA FALLS — Like much of the country, Chippewa County saw a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases in the past week.

In a weekly COVID-19 press conference Wednesday, public health director Angela Weideman noted there were 18 new cases in the past seven days, bringing the county to a total of 89 confirmed cases.

“This is our highest one-week total, and we had our highest one-day total, with six,” Weideman said. “We have seen a rapid increase; whether that continues, time will tell.”

In the past week, another 486 tests were administered, an increase from 458 last week, and 440 the previous week.

“Anyone who has a symptom of COVID-19 is able to get a test,” she said. However, there still is not availability of tests for people who are asymptomatic, she said.

The good news is results are coming back quickly, within 24 to 48 hours, she added. Her department continues to work with the National Guard on obtaining tests and making sure everyone at long-term care facilities is being tested.