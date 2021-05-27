Chippewa County sees jump in coronavirus vaccines administered

Thanks to a jump in the number of adolescents getting the Pfizer vaccine, Chippewa County saw an increase in total vaccinations given in the past week.

“It’s a move in the right direction,” said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman during her weekly COVID-19 press conference. “I’m happy to see that. The 18-24 (age group) is the population we’d really like to see move higher. I’m extremely happy to see the number of vaccinations go up in the past week.”

Chippewa County provided 1,339 vaccinations in the past week, up from 1,142 a week ago. The county has already given the first shot of the Pfizer vaccine to 10.4% of adolescents ages 12 to 15 since it was authorized for that age group on May 13; a week ago, 5.6% of adolescents in that age group had received their first dose. While vaccinations are still down from the 1,891 shots given two weeks ago, it is the first time in more than a month the county gave more vaccines than the previous week.

The Public Health Department will have clinics today for both the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations. Weideman said she would prefer people sign up in advance, but numbers have dropped to the point people can walk in and get a shot.