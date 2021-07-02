Chippewa County sees no new COVID-19 cases Friday as risk-level drops to "moderate"

No new active cases of COVID-19 were announced Friday in Chippewa County, leaving the total positive cases at 7,518 countywide to date (fewer than 20 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus-related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 95 lives lost.

There have now been 31,344 negative coronavirus tests administered and 301 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (one individual currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “moderate.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 678,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 119 active cases) and 8,134 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of six lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.