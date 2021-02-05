Chippewa County Sheriff issues guidelines for when county buildings reopen

Chippewa County buildings will be unlocked and open to the public for nonessential functions starting February 15, the county administrator announced.

Visitors are still encouraged to call ahead to schedule appointments.

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office will continue to do its part to promote social distancing and support public health in an effort to help reduce the rate of COVID-10 (Coronavirus) transmission.

Sheriff James L Kowalczyk released the following guidelines and tips for residents for when county buildings reopen:

The front window of the Sheriff’s Office mail lobby will be open to the public for standard business Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Visitors should still call ahead to schedule

appointments.

The

Sheriff’s Office jail lobby will remain closed for nonessential functions. The jail will continue to conduct business by answering phone calls and responding to needs. Call (715) 726-7704 to schedule an appointment for any jail related services. Anyone desiring more information is urged to contact the jail administrator/captain at (715)

726-7705

If

