Chippewa County Sheriff issues guidelines for when county buildings reopen

Chippewa County buildings will be unlocked and open to the public for nonessential functions starting February 15, the county administrator announced.
Visitors are still encouraged to call ahead to schedule appointments.
The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office will continue to do its part to promote social distancing and support public health in an effort to help reduce the rate of COVID-10 (Coronavirus) transmission.
Sheriff James L Kowalczyk released the following guidelines and tips for residents for when county buildings reopen:
The front window of the Sheriff’s Office mail lobby will be open to the public for standard business Monday through Friday from 8:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Visitors should still call ahead to schedule
- appointments.
- The
Sheriff’s Office jail lobby will remain closed for nonessential functions. The jail will continue to conduct business by answering phone calls and responding to needs. Call (715) 726-7704 to schedule an appointment for any jail related services. Anyone desiring more information is urged to contact the jail administrator/captain at (715)
- 726-7705
- If
you wish to speak with a deputy to file a report call dispatch at 715-726-7701 option #1. If you wish to make an open records request you may call 715-726-7724 or email shadmin@co.chippewa.wi.us and make your request. The request results will either be emailed or mailed to you depending on the size and scope of your
- request.
- When
you request to speak with a deputy you may be asked to meet in an open-air environment and to wear a face covering to minimize the exposure to viruses and promote social
- distancing.
- If
your interaction requires privacy due to the sensitive nature of your incident you will be
- accommodated.
- Additionally,
if you are involved in an emergency please do not hesitate to call 911 for an immediate
- response.
If you have any questions relating to law enforcement services call 715-726-7826 Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.