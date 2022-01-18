Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk to seek another term

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk isn't ready to give up his job. He says he is still having too much fun.

Kowalczyk, who will turn 66 in April, said he intends to file for another four-year term, though he has not officially decided yet.

"I love the job. I've got a good department and good leaders," Kowalczyk said. "I enjoy coming to work. I love the people who surround me."

Kowalczyk, a Boyd native, has served in law enforcement for more than 40 years. He joined the Cadott Police Department in 1977, the Chippewa County traffic police in 1978, and has been with the sheriff's department since they merged. He had stints as an investigator, the area SWAT team, and two years in the West Central Drug Task Force. Kowalczyk was elected sheriff in 2006, and won re-election in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

As sheriff, Kowalczyk oversees 104 full- or part-time employees and manages a jail that routinely houses 125 inmates daily.

Kowalczyk, a Democrat, won a three-way race in 2006 by defeating Jim Barnier, a retired Wisconsin State Patrol officer. Kowalczyk replaced Sheriff Doug Ellis, who retired.

Setting salaries

Candidates for the sheriff, clerk of courts and coroner can take out nomination papers on April 15. Each of those three positions will be on the November ballot.

The Chippewa County sheriff would receive a 3% pay raise in 2023, then a 2% raise each of the next three years, under a plan headed to the county's executive committee next week. The county's clerk of courts and coroner would get a 6% raise next year, then a 2% raise the following three years.

County Administrator Randy Scholz explained that the salaries must be finalized prior to the April 15 date.

In 2018, the county gave the sheriff's position a 5% raise each year between 2019 and 2021, then a 2% raise in 2022.

Kowalczyk saw his salary rise from $87,543 in 2018 to $103,362 this year.

The main reason for the significant jump was to catch the sheriff's position up to the market rate. Several counties in the state with smaller populations, and departments with fewer employees and fewer inmates, had salaries higher than Kowalczyk's. Also, the chief deputy has earned a higher salary than Kowalczyk for years, but with the salary increase this year, Kowalczyk is now earning the highest salary in his department.

"The sheriff's department was the only division in the county where the second-in-command was making more than the head of the department," Kowalczyk said.

Kowalczyk said he met with Scholz on Tuesday to discuss the proposed salary changes that would go to the executive committee.

"It's fair; it's just," Kowalczyk said. "I'm comfortable with the proposed offer suggested to the committee."

Scholz said the higher one-time jump for the clerk of courts and coroner is because their salary in the past four years didn't keep pace with the salary of non-elected workers in their office.

"This is a good way to do it, and it makes the elected members feel like they are part of the team," Scholz said.

