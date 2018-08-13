More law enforcement officers will be looking for drunk drivers in Chippewa County — beginning Friday.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's Office is joining a initiative that, from Aug. 17 to Sept. 3, will target drunk driving.
Increased officers will put in more hours during the initiative, Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk wrote in a press release.
The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program will be adopted by hundreds of other Wisconsin law enforcement groups during late summer.
Drugged driving is a "growing concern," according to the press release, including people who drive while using certain prescription and over-the-counter medication.
“Whether it’s caused by alcohol or any combination of legal or illegal drugs, impaired drivers endanger everyone along our roadways,” Kowalczyk wrote.
Alcohol-related crashes in 2017 caused 161 deaths and over 3,000 injuries in Wisconsin, according to the press release.
