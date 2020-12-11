Chippewa County Sheriff's Office raises $1,060 during 'No Shave November'

According to department policy, no employees in the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office are allowed to grow beards, goatees, or lengthy mustaches.
“The policy is it has to end at the corner of the lips,” explained Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk.
That changes each year for “No Shave November.” Lt. Mark Bauman asked Kowalczyk a year ago to start a fundraiser, where employees pay a fee to participate in the month-long event.
“It brings awareness to men’s cancer issues,” Bauman explained.
To participate, men paid $30 to grow a beard, $20 to grow a goatee or $10 to grow an out-of-regulation mustache. Women in the department purchased bracelets so they also could participate in the fundraiser.
On Thursday, the sheriff’s department presented a check for $1,060 to Joshua’s Camp, which hosts events for kids diagnosed with cancer. Kowalczyk said more than 50 percent of the 106 employees in his department participated.
“I just want to thank all my employees for contributing to a really good cause,” Kowalczyk said. “A lot of fun was had by all involved, and it’s our intention to continue it.”
Of course, there were prizes for those who grew the best beards. Kowalczyk enlisted the county’s human resources department to serve as judges.
“We just told them to make it fun,” he said.
Joshua’s Camp serves families who are going through cancer, particularly among children under age 18, said Wendy Carey, who works in the organization.
“We host two events a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. We bring them to the Metropolis Hotel in Eau Claire for four days,” she said.
The kids go to Action City, the water park, and other events in town, like the Children’s Museum. Kids from across Wisconsin and neighboring states participate.
“It’s a way for the kids and families to forget about cancer, just for a day,” Carey said. “We try to spread happiness and joy. It’s good for them to see other kids, who are losing their hair too, to see others who are going through the same thing.”
Carey was stunned when the law enforcement agency contacted her and offered to raise money for them.
“We are just grateful to our community, for their ongoing support,” Carey said.
Last year, the money went to St. Jude’s, and it also was roughly $1,000. For their second year, they wanted a local fundraiser. Wade Asher, general manager of Chippewa Valley Music Festivals in rural Cadott, serves on the Joshua’s Camp board, and he has hosted fundraiser events for the organization for the past 10 years, before this year’s was canceled because of the pandemic.
