Chippewa County Sheriff's Office raises $1,060 during 'No Shave November'

“We just told them to make it fun,” he said.

Joshua’s Camp serves families who are going through cancer, particularly among children under age 18, said Wendy Carey, who works in the organization.

“We host two events a year, one in the spring and one in the fall. We bring them to the Metropolis Hotel in Eau Claire for four days,” she said.

The kids go to Action City, the water park, and other events in town, like the Children’s Museum. Kids from across Wisconsin and neighboring states participate.

“It’s a way for the kids and families to forget about cancer, just for a day,” Carey said. “We try to spread happiness and joy. It’s good for them to see other kids, who are losing their hair too, to see others who are going through the same thing.”

Carey was stunned when the law enforcement agency contacted her and offered to raise money for them.

“We are just grateful to our community, for their ongoing support,” Carey said.