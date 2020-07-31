Chippewa County Sheriff's Office refer the community to online tip report form, not phone lines, for face mask and covering inquiries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking members of the community to refer to the online tipster page for concerns related to face coverings instead of calling the office’s 911 or non-emergency phone lines.

The office said in a press release Friday it is already receiving calls from residents concerned about Gov. Tony Evers’ order mandating face coverings in public places and expects that will only intensify when the order is scheduled

to go into eff ect on Saturday.

“Chippewa County Public Health and County Administrator has had an active and aggressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the community’s health and safety are top priorities,” Sheriff James Kowalczyk and Chief Deputy Chad Holum said through a press release. “The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office supports and actively promotes masks and face coverings as a tool to stop the virus.”

Those with additional questions and concerns about the order are asked to refer to literature from the release announcing the order on Thursday.