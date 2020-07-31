Chippewa County Sheriff's Office refer the community to online tip report form, not phone lines, for face mask and covering inquiries

The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office is asking members of the community to refer to the online tipster page for concerns related to face coverings instead of calling the office’s 911 or non-emergency phone lines.
The office said in a press release Friday it is already receiving calls from residents concerned about Gov. Tony Evers’ order mandating face coverings in public places and expects that will only intensify when the order is scheduled
to go into eff ect on Saturday.
“Chippewa County Public Health and County Administrator has had an active and aggressive response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the community’s health and safety are top priorities,” Sheriff James Kowalczyk and Chief Deputy Chad Holum said through a press release. “The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office supports and actively promotes masks and face coverings as a tool to stop the virus.”
Those with additional questions and concerns about the order are asked to refer to literature from the release announcing the order on Thursday.
“I would ask that all members of the community not call 911 or our non-emergency phone lines to report individuals who do not properly follow the mask mandate or to ask questions about the order,” the press release stated. “It is extremely important that we preserve our emergency response resources and emergency and non-emergency phone lines for those that are in true need of our services.”
If community members wish to report perceived violations of the order they are asked to report via the online tipster report form at https://www.co.chippewa.wi.us/government/sheriff/online-tipster.
“The Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office will continue to focus on crimes and other law enforcement responsibilities, as opposed to seeking out or responding to complains about those without face coverings,” the release said.
For more information and COVID-19 resources, visit https://www.co.chippewa.wi.us/goverment/covid-19-coronavirus-disease-2019.
