Chippewa County sitting at 937 active COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths
Chippewa County sitting at 937 active COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths

COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

As of Wednesday afternoon, Chippewa County is sitting at 2,260 cases of COVID-19 to-date.

Of those cases, 937 are considered active and 1,191 have been released from isolation. In addition to those 2,260 confirmed cases, Chippewa County has also collected 19,647 negative coronavirus test results.

Of the active cases, 25 are currently hospitalized in Chippewa County due to complications with COVID-19. Twenty-four individuals have passed away due to the coronavirus in Chippewa County in 2020.

The state of Wisconsin has had 251,000 cases of COVID-19, and 2,179 people have passed away due to the coronavirus in the state to-date. 9.47 million people have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the United States this year, with approximately 233,000 deaths.

