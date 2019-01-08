A new county-wide effort to curb methamphetamine addiction is beginning, with its organizers hoping to gather community members together to crowdsource solutions.
The task force is led by consulting group RR Consulting Group, organizational consultants based out of Madison that have worked with groups such as Eau Claire County, the UW-Extension and Wisconsin Farm Bureau.
Buck Rhyme, president of RR Consulting Group, said that at the core level their idea is help the community form groups and harness the smaller groups around the county to create and execute projects to fight meth addiction.
“There’s a tremendous resource of hardworking citizens,” Rhyme said. “People who really believe in their communities.”
A small team composed of the consultants along with members of Chippewa County administration and others will help form a task force of members of relevant organizations and individuals from around the county.
Rhyme said that the task force will in turn organize groups of likeminded people from different parts of the Chippewa County community, like those involved in business or education.
Those groups — around seven of them — will study the methamphetamine problem in the county and come up with projects they feel could reach small solutions to parts of the wider issue.
County administrator Randy Scholz said the idea first came into discussions in June, when they had approached RR Consulting Group to do a five-year plan for the county’s Criminal Justice Collaborating Council. This plan to more directly combat meth addiction was floated instead.
The costs are going to be split, with half coming from private donations and fundraising and the county paying around $20,000 from the administrations contracted services budget.
In Chippewa County, as statewide, meth addiction is the cause attributed to not only interpersonal tragedy and crime, but continued drains on health services at all levels.
According to data published by the Wisconsin Department of Health Services in 2017, there was an estimated annual economic cost of $424 million due to methamphetamine use in the state, including the cost of healthcare and lost productivity.
The consultants said that they expect to have completed projects to report by the end of the year, at which time they would leave the community to manage continued work for probably the next two years after that.
Scholz said he saw the potential to impact the wider community through this project.
“I’m very excited about it,” Scholz said. “I think it can have long lasting effects in this community.”
The plan was introduced to the county board of supervisors Tuesday night.
County supervisor Dean Gullickson said he didn’t think there was a single area in the county where there wasn’t someone dealing with the effects of the meth problem in the county.
“It reflects on everybody,” Gullickson said. “This is the largest problem facing this county.”
