Chippewa County student news for Spring 2020 semester

The following Chippewa County natives have been acknowledged for academic excellence at their respective colleges for the 2020 spring semester.
Faith Anderson, Eric Bromeisl, Aubree Hagen and Ty Pitt-Swanson of Chippewa Falls have earned honors, Kaylie Honaker has earned high honors and Joseph Forster, Aaron Knez and Paige Zeratsky have earned highest honors from UW-Stevens Point.
Nathan Hoglund of Chippewa Falls has been named to the Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Dean’s List.
Morgan Belshause, Addy Bengtson, Haley Bluemn, Madison Clark, Joey Foster, Megan Hein, Sophia Heller, Morgan McCann, Taylor Severson, Rachel Spaeth and Kaeli Zwiefelhofer of Chippewa Falls have each been named to the UW-La Crosse Dean’s List.
Damien Short, Dana Ingram, Danielle Ortmann, Hazel Behling, Katrina Hunt, Kyra Coubal, Mikhaela Beebee and Sydney Hillert of Chippewa Falls, Samuel Lanzer and Sarah Heinze of Bloomer, Maggie Meinen of New Auburn, Bobbi Burgess, Jacob McInnis, Larissa Danielson and Rachel Manier of Cadott, Benjamin Milas of Boyd, Cole Wozniak, Crystal Wozniak, Kathleen McLoone and Megan Goodman of Stanley, Sara Oliver of Jim Falls, Cora Luzinski and Kasey Moskiewicz of Thorp and Emily Johnson of Gilman have been selected to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dean’s List. Alissa Hering, Calvin Henderson, Eric Benson, Isaac Colbert, Jakeb Smiskey, Megan Baier, Michell Haglund, Olivia Burmeister and Sabrina Greener of Chippewa Falls have been chosen to the Dean’s Honor List. Sabyn Warrick of Chippewa Falls has been selected to the High Honor Roll.
Jessica Eisenreich and Jenna Schemenauer of Chippewa Falls earned Semester Honors and Ashli Fox and Meghan Poulter earned Semester High Honors from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay.
Kylee Myher of Chippewa Falls has been named to the Minnesota State College Southeast President’s List.
Allison Vitort has been selected to the University of Minnesota-Rochester’s Chancellor’s List.
Lauren Buss of Chippewa Falls has been selected to the Gustavus Adolphus Dean’s List.
Nichelle Baier, Christa Borck, Elizabeth Bowe, McKenna Erickson, Andrea Hiess, Hanna Litscher, Kaitlin Nettell, Madeline Newton, Helen Rada and Abbie Reed of Chippewa Falls were named to the Dean’s List at UW-River Falls.
Maddlyn Haller and Kathryn Ripley of Chippewa Falls were selected to the Iowa State University Dean’s List.
Molly Arbuckle, Isaac Benner, Hannah Chevrier, Alexis Hanley, Bryce Harder, Alex Kulzer, Hannah LaBelle, Victoria McGary-Dodge, Anna Rasmus, James Welch, Derek Zumbrock and Kathryn Webb of Chippewa Falls were named to the Dean’s List at the University of Minnesota-Duluth.
Annabelle Abbe, Marley Allen, Gretchen Arneson, Noah Bello, Nathalie Burmeister, Ethan Crocker, Bryce Daniels, Olivia Danielson, Jonathan Dressler, Emma Dunn, Shadia Escorcia-Cure, Elise Eystad, Katherine Faris, John Francis, Mariah Gregory, Taylor Hagmann, Sara Heller, Tyler Herrmann, Jenna Jaquish, Joseph Jasper, Logan Kaduce, Grace Kasparek, Broc Kelley, Eleanor Lucas, Morgan Lyberg, Paige McCabe, Daniel Modl, Logan Murphy, Elaina Myers, Brooke Nowak, Claire Parker, Benjamin Retzlaff, Garett Retzlaff, Frank Rineck, Megan Ritzinger, Karly Rubenzer, Caitlyn Sandeen, Brianna Schaller, Laura Schwandt, Hannah Sedlacek, Mackenzie Shakal, Kimberley Sieja, Bailee Sillman, Hannah Sillman, Hunter Sillman, Isaac Solberg, Sage Stabenow, Izabel Steinmetz, Andrew Stoll, Braelyn Swedlund, Michayla Thielen, Jiarong Tian, Alyssa Walker, Leah Woodward, Richie Xiong and Madelyn Zenner of Chippewa Falls were named to the UW-Eau Claire Dean’s List.
Bailey Bergeman, Emily Fliehr, Brianna Maher and Cassie Sorensen of Chippewa Falls have been named to the honor list and Elizabeth Anderson and Adam Krause of Chippewa Falls have been named to the high honor list for Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Jacob Horan of Chippewa Falls was named to the Dean’s List at UW-Platteville.
Philip Jorstad of Chippewa Falls earned Dean’s List honors at the University of Dubuque.
