Chippewa County student news for Spring 2020 semester

Damien Short, Dana Ingram, Danielle Ortmann, Hazel Behling, Katrina Hunt, Kyra Coubal, Mikhaela Beebee and Sydney Hillert of Chippewa Falls, Samuel Lanzer and Sarah Heinze of Bloomer, Maggie Meinen of New Auburn, Bobbi Burgess, Jacob McInnis, Larissa Danielson and Rachel Manier of Cadott, Benjamin Milas of Boyd, Cole Wozniak, Crystal Wozniak, Kathleen McLoone and Megan Goodman of Stanley, Sara Oliver of Jim Falls, Cora Luzinski and Kasey Moskiewicz of Thorp and Emily Johnson of Gilman have been selected to the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dean’s List. Alissa Hering, Calvin Henderson, Eric Benson, Isaac Colbert, Jakeb Smiskey, Megan Baier, Michell Haglund, Olivia Burmeister and Sabrina Greener of Chippewa Falls have been chosen to the Dean’s Honor List. Sabyn Warrick of Chippewa Falls has been selected to the High Honor Roll.