EAU CLAIRE – Leading a group of Bloomer and Chippewa Falls high school students around the Machine Tooling Technics lab at Chippewa Valley Technical College’s Manufacturing Education Center, instructor Wade Latz showed the group Haas computer numerical control (CNC) machines that can automatically cut metal parts to amazing tolerances. One of the operator’s chief tasks is to program the machine properly to do it.
Showing high school students how today’s manufacturing jobs have more to do with high technology than manual labor was one of the primary purposes of CVTC’s observance of Manufacturing Day Friday, Oct. 5.
“Our goal is awareness of the opportunities in manufacturing in the Chippewa Valley,” said Jeff Sullivan, dean of manufacturing and skilled trades at CVTC. “We’re collaborating with our local high school teachers in doing career planning with the students.”
Manufacturing Day is an annual nationwide event held the first Friday in October. CVTC typically marks it with groups of students from area high schools touring its Manufacturing Education Center, listening to panel discussions by current CVTC manufacturing program students, and taking part in some hands-on activities. For about half of the day the students tour local manufacturing plants.
“Students here are getting exposure to what’s out there,” said Bloomer tech ed teacher Darren Swartz. “A lot of students don’t even know this stuff exists. It’s always a plus to get them out of the classroom and see what’s actually happening – where the jobs are and where the money can be made.”
Swartz brought 32 students to Manufacturing Day and they toured the TDK/Riverside Machine and Engineering plant in Eau Claire. Swartz said on other days his students have toured manufacturing plants in Bloomer like PMI, Catalytic Combustion and AJ Manufacturing.
Swartz feels those kinds of jobs will appeal to his students.
“My students aren’t bookworms,” he said. “They like to work with their hands and do problem solving.”
Included in this year’s Manufacturing Show was a pilot project focusing on Industrial Mechanics that involved Durand and Altoona students. Among one of the more intriguing activities involved a science and math experiment. A ping pong ball was placed in a hollow plastic tube, with different kinds and thicknesses of materials placed on each end. As air was pumped out of the tube, eventually one of the materials would fail, causing an inrush of air that would shoot the ball through the opposite end.
“The exercises we have planned help them learn to solve problems using math and science,” Sullivan said. He added that the students involved in the pilot project spent time on fluid power, information technology and mechanical skills.
“The students are seeing small examples of things that tie directly into the real world,” said Kyle Danzinger, tech ed teacher at Durand High School. “They may see a machine only moving something three inches and have to troubleshoot why it isn’t working right. There are people who do that sort of thing for a living.”
While the students were exploring manufacturing careers, they were also exploring CVTC as a place to prepare for such careers.
“We have a lot of students asking about CVTC,” said John Hiebel, who with fellow tech ed teacher Steve Anderson brought 33 Chippewa Falls Senior High School students.
“This opens their eyes to what this place has to offer,” said Anderson. “The skilled labor trades has more to offer than getting a four-year degree.”
“Many of the people getting the two-year technical degree are making more money coming out of college than the ones with the four-year degrees,” Hiebel added.
Also participating were students from Blair-Taylor, Chetek-Weyerhauser, Fall Creek, Menomonie, Neillsville, Boyceville, Ellsworth, Independence, River Falls and Winter schools, plus others that came for the welding competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.