Chippewa Valley Technical College (CVTC) students received 318 scholarships totaling more than $222,000 recently when the CVTC Foundation hosted its annual Scholarship Awards Receptions.
At the events, scholarship recipients were paired at tables with representatives from the families or organizations that generously donated the scholarship funds. Often donors create scholarship funds to memorialize a loved one, or support a cause, but it all comes down to making a difference in the lives of the recipients.
Local students receiving scholarships included:
From Bloomer: Riley Henneman, Aura & Raymond Strong Memorial Endowment Scholarship and Francis C. Sorrentino Memorial Scholarship; Santiago Cabal Martinez, CVTC Alumni Association Scholarship; Branigan Secraw, Gladys Bramblett Memorial Endowment Scholarship, Jean Husby Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship, and Larry Lee Reckin Memorial Marketing Endowment Scholarship; Brett Stuckert, Lyman Lumber of Wisconsin Endowment Scholarship; Tammy Zillmer-Mullen, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship; Samuel Naumann, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation Program Scholarship; Antoinette Sonnentag, CVTC Education Association Scholarship; Andrew Marvin, Dick Klatt Memorial Welding Endowment Scholarship.
From Cadott: Dylan Ramseier, Robert Straavaldson Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Bryce Hager, Zenas & Dorothy Beers Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Jenna Bischoff, CVTC Excellence Endowment Scholarship.
From Chippewa Falls: Kipper Shock, Allen Deuane Beadles EPD Memorial Scholarship; Brady Nazer, Auto Value - Eau Claire Auto Parts Scholarship, Don & Mary Samuelson Endowment Scholarship, and Wisconsin Motor Carriers' Association Dave Keays Memorial Scholarship; Drew Gasper, Ben Meyer Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Logan Anderson, Carl E. Hagen Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Dalton Manning, Chippewa Valley Model A Club Endowment Scholarship and Doug & Gloria Christensen Automotive Endowed Scholarship; Jenessa Norem, Chippewa Valley Technical Recruiters' Endowed Scholarship and Satyawati Garg Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Miranda Bielecki, Chippewa Valley Technical Recruiters' Endowed Scholarship; Jana Mattison, CVTC Alumni Association Study Abroad Scholarship, ITW Deltar Fasteners Scholarship, and Larry Gansluckner Endowment Scholarship; Redouane Mahir, Edward H. Johnson Marketing Endowment Scholarship and Woita & Associates Financial Literacy Scholarship; Adam Berg, Global Finishing Solutions Civil Engineering Technician-Structural Scholarship, Ray Loer Memorial Endowment Scholarship, and Skyline Steel Scholarship; Kari Mccanna, Lake Wissota Garden Club Scholarship; Leisha Hillman, PESI Inc. Scholarship; Lori Raycher, Robert Benedict Memorial Scholarship For Students With Disabilities Endowment; Melanie Wells, The Jim & Jennifer Rooney Family Foundation General Scholarship; Bruce Pagel, The Rowe Family Endowment Scholarship; Abigail Danielson, Wayne R. Atkins Endowment Scholarship; Rex Gaspar Villaverde, Wisconsin Physical Therapy Association - Northwestern District Endowed Scholarship; Hannah Ryba, Wisconsin Regional Lily Society Scholarship; Susan Sunde, 3M Map Scholarship; Kerigan Pawlak, Reinhart Family Endowment Scholarship; Jason Paul, Great Northern Corporation Endowment Scholarship, IT-Software Developer Program Enrollment Scholarship, and John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship; Megan Boie, PESI Inc. Scholarship; Douglas Korenuk, Cancer Remission/Survivor Endowment Scholarship.
From Cornell: Bruce Blount, Eau Claire Realty/David F. Suchla Endowment Scholarship and Northwest Wisconsin Building Inspectors' Association Endowment Scholarship.
From Holcombe: David Rahn, Arland M. & Eleanor M. Larson Memorial Endowment Scholarship.
From New Auburn: Yao Ping Wang, John Moseng Information Technology Endowment Scholarship; Brett Stuckert, Lyman Lumber of Wisconsin Endowment Scholarship.
From Stanley: Kasee Burton, Great Northern Corporation Endowment Scholarship and Patrick B. Devine Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Juliana Lahner, Arthur Medtlie Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Sara Swope, Chippewa Valley Home Builders' Association Landscaping Endowment Scholarship and Eleanor M. & Lyle D. Houlder Memorial Endowment Scholarship; Megan Boie, PESI Inc. Scholarship.
