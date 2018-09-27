A speeding crackdown in Chippewa County this summer was fruitful, according to the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department: Deputies issued 259 speeding citations and conducted 328 traffic stops through June, July and August.
Many ticketed drivers were traveling more than 80 mph, Lt. Mitch Gibson said in a statement.
Chippewa County averages more than 1,200 crashes yearly, and in 2017, 12 people died in eight of those crashes.
“The higher the speed, the more severe the crash and the more likely you will be injured,” Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said.
A $25,000 grant from the Bureau of Transportation and Safety funded extra traffic patrols for the sheriff’s department and Chippewa Falls, Stanley and Cadott police departments. The agencies matched 25 percent of the grant.
All four agencies had extra traffic patrols out through Aug. 31.
The grant required multiple officers patrolling on the same day.
Drivers “tend to slow down” when multiple squads are on the streets, Gibson said.
“Our officers certainly don’t enjoy issuing traffic citations, but I do know one thing they like even less, and that is investigating traffic crashes,” Kowalczyk said.
Traffic fatalities exceeded 40,000 nationwide in 2017, a 14 percent increase from 2015, Gibson said.
