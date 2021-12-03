Chippewa County Supervisor Tom Thornton passes away at 67 from cancer

Chippewa County Supervisor Tom Thornton wasn't afraid to tell you exactly what was on his mind, friends and colleagues say.

"You knew exactly what he was thinking because he'd tell you," said former Supervisor Matt Hartman. "I appreciated that. He didn't back down."

Thornton, 67, who was elected to the board in April 2016, died Tuesday after a battle with cancer.

Thornton, of Stanley, was a Chippewa County sheriff's deputy for 19 years. He also served on the Stanley-Boyd School Board for nine years. Thornton had a degree in supervisory management from Chippewa Valley Technical College. He and his wife, Jean, have three children.

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk praised Thornton's career and service to the community.

"I had the pleasure of not only knowing Tom as an individual but had the pleasure of working with Tom in his years as a law enforcement officer," Kowalczyk said. "On behalf of myself and the Chippewa County Sheriff's Department, our sympathy goes out to the family and friends of Deputy (retired) Thomas Thornton. He had a great, accomplished career."

Hartman said he first met Thornton perhaps 15 years ago, saying he was a fair and honest officer. They both ran for the county board in 2016, with Thornton defeating the board's vice-chair, Henry Shakal, while Hartman defeated Board Chairman Paul Michels. The incumbents had become vulnerable because the public was upset about a measure to create a $10 wheel tax, and the board's handling of County Administrator Frank Pascarella's decision to fire finance manager Dennis Hunt.

"He was very good for the taxpayer," Hartman said. "He was a good watchdog, he did his homework, so when he was going into the meetings, he knew what was going on."

Supervisor Annette Hunt, who also was elected alongside Thornton in 2016, said "it is just such a huge loss."

"As a person, he was kind and generous and gregarious," Annette Hunt said. "As a supervisor, he always asked the right questions, was thorough and deliberate, and did what he thought was best for the citizens of Chippewa County. He really understood what was his job on the board."

County Administrator Randy Scholz offered thoughts and prayers to Thornton's family.

"He was a straight shooter," Scholz said. "You knew where he stood."

Thornton's term on the board was set to expire in April. Scholz said the board leaders will meet next week to discuss whether to appoint a replacement to fill Thornton's seat or leave it open until the spring election.

