Chippewa County surpasses greater than 200 active COVID-19 cases

Chippewa County announce 29 new active cases of COVID-19 Thursday, raising the total positive cases to 8,117 countywide to date (210 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced in Chippewa County Thursday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 98 lives lost.

There have now been 32,700 negative coronavirus tests administered and 337 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (10 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “severe.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 723,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one day increase of 1,930 active cases) and 8,416 individuals have passed away statewide to date due to complications with coronavirus (a one day increase of 10 lives lost). 275 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.