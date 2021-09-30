Chippewa County to add eight full-time employees in 2022

Chippewa County is poised to add eight full-time employees as part of the 2022 budget, while also moving two part-time workers to full-time status.

Chippewa County Administrator Randy Scholz will present a preliminary budget to the Executive Committee on Oct. 5 that includes plans to add the employees.

The new positions include four social workers in the Human Services Department. Last year, the county was cited by the state for having a waiting list for the public, Scholz said, which is why they opted to add so many new workers at once.

The county also is adding two more IT workers, a criminal justice educator, and in the UW-Extension office, a community development educator. Scholz said the UW-Extension position will be full time, but will be shared by three counties, so Chippewa County is only paying a portion of the salary.

The county does not yet have the state shared revenue numbers. However, preliminary data indicates the county’s portion of the tax bill will drop from a tax rate of $3.26 per thousand dollars of valuation to $3.10.

“I’m not surprised by the drop, because of the levy limits in place,” Scholz said. “I didn’t know it would go down 16 cents; that’s a lot.”

Redistricting nearly done

The county board approved its preliminary redistricting plan this month and sent it to each of the municipalities, so they also can set up their own boundaries and districts. Scholz said the plan will have a final approval vote on Nov. 9.

“We’re not anticipating any issues with it,” Scholz said. “Everything is on such a tight timeline.”

The county board is expanding from 15 to 21 supervisor seats in April. Proponents of the expansion said that with just 15 seats, some districts were simply too large, particularly the one in the county’s northeast corner. Some proponents said with just 15 board members, everyone was assigned to multiple committees, and that would make the job unattractive to younger, full-time workers.

“The (redistricting) committee really wanted to make Stanley its own representation, its own district,” Scholz said. “The area north of that is shrunk, which is really good, because that one was really large.”

Scholz said he doesn’t know if any of the 15 incumbents wound up in the same district.

“It was not a criteria that the redistricting committee took into account,” Scholz said. “Their goal was to keep townships together, as much as they could.”

By rule, each of the 21 districts must be within 5% of each other in population numbers, he added. With a county population of roughly 65,000 people, each board member currently has about 4,333 residents. With 21 board seats, each supervisor will represent about 3,095 residents.

In 2010, voters approved a referendum that shrunk the board from 29 to 15 seats. The reduced board size took effect in April 2012.

Scholz said the cost won’t be much more to have six additional members. Each board member will be issued an iPad, and there will be some more mileage reimbursement. However, the size of nearly all committees isn’t changing, so the per diem payments won’t change.

Lawsuit reaching conclusion

In August 2020, Chippewa Falls resident Jacob Voytko sued Chippewa County, after a county plow truck struck Voytko’s vehicle while removing snow along River Street in Chippewa Falls on Jan. 22, 2020. Voytko sustained several injuries; his lawsuit states he is seeking $250,000.

Voytko’s attorney submitted a letter to Chippewa County Court, saying the case has now been settled, and the trial should be canceled. The Chippewa County Board reviewed the settlement agreement during closed session in August.

Scholz couldn’t comment on the case but said he has not heard back from the county’s attorneys if the agreement has been finalized. At this time, the settlement amount isn’t public.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0