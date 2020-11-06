Chippewa County to add two new positions, increase budget by 2%

The Chippewa County budget will increase by 2.09% next year, as the county adds two new positions.
The county board approved its 2021 budget Thursday night on an 8-1 vote. They reviewed the $82.1 million budget, which is an increase of $3.4 million from this year’s $78.7 million budget. Supervisor Harold “Buck” Steele cast the lone vote against the spending measure.
The property tax levy will increase by about $410,000, from $19,543,812 to $19,953,142. The tax rate declines from $3.43 per $1,000 valuation to $3.26 per $1,000, or about a 4.9% drop. That means a person who owns a $150,000 home will pay $489 in the county’s portion of property taxes, down from $514.50 in 2020.
In his written budget proposal to the board, County Administrator Randy Scholz recommended adding two new positions: a social worker in the Children Youth and Families Division within the Department of Human Services, and an epidemiologist in Public Health, which was added earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I am recommending to continue this position in 2021,” Scholz said. “This position is funded by eliminating an administrative assistant (the employee retired) in the Public Health Department. Also, the epidemiologist position qualifies for grants the previous position did not.”
Scholz said it was a challenging budget to compile, noting that the county is still under levy limits. In addition to the pandemic, issues with the meth epidemic continue to create costs for several departments within the county.
“Unfortunately, meth will still be in our community long after COVID-19 is gone,” Scholz said. “The number one opportunity for us is to provide a high level of service to the community and to encourage all of the departments within Chippewa County to continue communicating and working together in order to manage these challenges.”
Another challenge for the county is a 9.2% increase in health insurance premiums. However, all non-elected employees will receive a 3% wage increase.
“This is to try and stay competitive for recruiting and retaining great employees,” Scholz said.
Chippewa County received about $5.8 million in sales tax revenue for 2020. By county ordinance, sales tax revenue cannot be used to pay for salaries.
Approximately $1.58 million will be used as a property tax credit, $1.8 million for the debt service fund, $1.3 million for highways and bridge construction, $150,000 for a full body scanner in the sheriff’s department, $200,000 for new vehicles, $245,000 for new computers, $131,000 for the airport debt contribution, and $75,000 for redesigning the clerical office within the sheriff’s department.
Only nine of the 14 board members attended the meeting, either in person or via phone, but a quorum was present. There were no comments from the public.
Applications will be accepted for a vacant seat on the board through 4:30 p.m. Nov. 13.
The seat, which covers the first ward (north side) of Chippewa Falls and the town of Eagle Point, was held by supervisor Leigh Darrow. However, Darrow recently moved out of the district and resigned his seat.
The person selected to fill the seat will fill the remainder of Darrow’s term, through April 2022.
Interested residents should contact the county administrator’s office at 715-726-4597. Applications should be emailed to tbremness@co.chippewa.wi.us.
