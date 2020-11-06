Chippewa County to add two new positions, increase budget by 2%

The Chippewa County budget will increase by 2.09% next year, as the county adds two new positions.

The county board approved its 2021 budget Thursday night on an 8-1 vote. They reviewed the $82.1 million budget, which is an increase of $3.4 million from this year’s $78.7 million budget. Supervisor Harold “Buck” Steele cast the lone vote against the spending measure.

The property tax levy will increase by about $410,000, from $19,543,812 to $19,953,142. The tax rate declines from $3.43 per $1,000 valuation to $3.26 per $1,000, or about a 4.9% drop. That means a person who owns a $150,000 home will pay $489 in the county’s portion of property taxes, down from $514.50 in 2020.

In his written budget proposal to the board, County Administrator Randy Scholz recommended adding two new positions: a social worker in the Children Youth and Families Division within the Department of Human Services, and an epidemiologist in Public Health, which was added earlier this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am recommending to continue this position in 2021,” Scholz said. “This position is funded by eliminating an administrative assistant (the employee retired) in the Public Health Department. Also, the epidemiologist position qualifies for grants the previous position did not.”