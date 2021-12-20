Chippewa County to host Farm Technology Days for first time in 20 years

For the first time in 20 years, Chippewa County will host Farm Technology Days.

County Administrator Randy Scholz said he got confirmation last Wednesday that Chippewa County has landed the event, which is expected to draw 20,000 to 30,000 visitors. The County Board approved a resolution saying the county would provide infrastructure and law enforcement support.

“It’s a lot of people coming to Chippewa County. It’s good for the economy; it’s good for the farmers,” Scholz said. “It’s a win all the way around.”

The dates of the event will be picked at a later time. Scholz said it would likely be held in August 2024, so the event doesn’t interfere with Country Fest or Rock Fest.

The host farm likely will be picked by next spring. Scholz said a Farm Technology Committee, comprised of 14 to 16 citizens, will be put together immediately to work on those issues.

“We’re going to hit the ground running,” Scholz said. “We’re excited. Chippewa County has always been open to these type of events.”

Charlie Walker, Chippewa County Economic Development Corp. executive director, said his team filed the application in August or early September, and he’s thrilled the county was awarded the show.

“We look forward to helping the ag industry show off,” he said.

This July’s event at Huntsinger Farms in Eau Claire attracted more than 52,000 people.

“Farm Technology Days is a huge promotion event, getting the young farmers into farming,” Walker said. “Agriculture is our second-biggest industry. It’s huge for Chippewa County. Eau Claire was a massive success. They are going to have big shoes to fill because Eau Claire was so successful.”

Jerry Clark, Chippewa County’s UW Extension agriculture agent, said a host farm should be at least 120 to 160 acres because of the need for space for a “tent city” and parking. He is already thinking about plans for tours of nearby farms, and ideas for field demonstrations. For instance,

Clark has overseen a test hemp field project near HSHS St. Joseph’s Hospital in Chippewa Falls in recent years, and he wants to share those results at a major farm festival.

“It’s always great to have it in western Wisconsin, especially in Chippewa County,” Clark said. “It’s another opportunity to showcase the excellent farms, and diversity in farming.”

Chippewa County Board Chairman Dean Gullickson was upbeat about the news.

“This is the Super Bowl of farming,” Gullickson said.

Chippewa County last hosted Farm Progress Days, as it was called then, in 2004 near Bloomer.

“It will be 20 years even, so it’s exciting to have it come back around,” Clark said.

The resolution approved by the County Board calls for the county provide $20,000 of startup funding, which will be reimbursed to the county after the event.

“In addition, the sheriff’s department, highway department, and other county departments may be required to incur expenses as part of hosting the event,” the resolution states.

The 2022 Farm Technology Days will be July 12-14 at Roehl Acres Farm near Loyal in Clark County, while Sauk County will host the 2023 event. To learn more, visit wifarmtechdays.org.

