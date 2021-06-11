Chippewa County tops 7,500 COVID-19 cases to date

Chippewa County announced six new active cases of COVID-19 Friday, raising the total positive cases to 7,501 countywide to date (fewer than 50 active cases). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Friday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 94 lives lost.

There have now been 31,139 negative coronavirus tests and 288 total COVID-19 induced hospitalizations (three individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 676,000 cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 185 active cases) and 8,007 individuals have died statewide due to complications with coronavirus statewide to date (a one day increase of 12 lives lost). 214 of the deceased died from other causes, according to their death certificates.