On July 21, a Chippewa County veteran and former Chippewa County Board member was honored for his service at a Neillsville park.
Two legacy stone placement ceremonies took place at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park near Neillsville, where 41 living and deceased veterans were honored, including Kenneth Steinmetz of Stanley.
Steinmetz, who passed away December 8, 2017, joined the Navy in 1945 after graduating from Stanley High School.
He trained to become a Seabee at the Great Lakes Naval Station in northern Illinois and in San Francisco, Calif.
Steinmetz shipped out to Okinawa, Japan, shortly after the atomic bombs had been dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki. For eight months he remained in Okinawa, working to repair buildings that had been bombed during the war.
Following his service with the Seabees, Ken returned to Wisconsin and in 1949 he married Donna Malom. Following a brief farming experience in the Chippewa Valley, they settled in the Stanley area in the mid-1950s, raising seven children on a farm outside of Stanley, which Steinmetz owned for over 60 years.
Steinmetz was elected to the Chippewa County Board and served on a number of committees during his tenure. He was also an elected official on the Edson Township Board as well as being active in the Boyd American Legion. To honor his memory and commemorate his military service, Steinmetz’s five surviving children, Janine, Lynnette, Marie, Kent and Krista, purchased and placed a legacy stone at The Highground and donated his dress uniform as well as other items to the Highground’s Learning Center and museum.
The Highground, located four miles west of Neillsville on U.S. Hwy. 10, is a 155-acre veterans memorial park that pays tribute to deceased veterans, as well as honoring the service and sacrifices of surviving veterans. Highground has a mission to be a place of healing and education.
The park includes tributes to veterans of WWI, WWII, Korea, Vietnam, a National Native American Vietnam Memorial, a Meditation Garden, a handicap accessible treehouse, a replica of the Liberty Bell, the Effigy Mound, a Learning Center and library and four miles of hiking trails.
Currently under construction is the Wisconsin Persian Gulf Tribute to honor veterans of this era.
Visitors are welcomed to the park seven days a week, year-round. The Highgrounds is a grass-roots effort receiving no on-going federal or state funding and exists because of the hands and hearts of hundreds of volunteers and contributors.
This park exists to remember and honor all who have served, in times of combat and in times of peace.
