One week after his six-month-old son, Jaxon Hunter, was killed in November, Nate Liedl lost the election for the Chippewa County clerk of court’s seat, held by his boss, Karen Hepfler.
On Jan. 10, Hepfler fired Liedl. Hepfler also recently fired two other workers in her office, including a woman who actively campaigned for Liedl on social media and at parades throughout last summer.
Liedl, 37, contends that he was dismissed because he ran for office against his boss.
“It’s very frustrating,” Liedl said. “It’s going to discourage anyone else from running in an election.”
On Wednesday, Liedl submitted a grievance letter to the Chippewa County human resources department, contending he was dismissed because of the race.
“I also forwarded it to the county board chair and vice chair,” he said.
Hepfler, 55, has served as clerk of court since 2001.
She is on vacation and couldn’t be reached for comment.
County administrator Randy Scholz and the county’s attorney, Jim Sherman, didn’t return requests for comment. Human services director Toni Hohlfelder said she was processing a Leader-Telegram request to obtain a copy of any disciplinary records of Liedl and another woman dismissed in the clerk of court’s office, but hadn’t gotten those approved by Thursday afternoon. She had no specific comment on the matter.
Reason for dismissal
Liedl worked in the clerk of court’s office for nearly six years. He decided last spring to run for the elected position to lead the office, and he began collecting signatures.
“My son was about to be born,” he said. “I thought this (new job) would help me provide a good life for him.”
Shortly thereafter, he was given a warning about his job performance; he never had any form of discipline at work.
Hepfler, a Democrat, received 14,450 votes (53 percent) to win re-election on Nov. 6. Liedl, who ran as a Republican, received 12,622 votes (47 percent).
Prior to being fired Jan. 10, he was told that “transaction report” for 2018 that monitored his computer showed he had accessed juvenile department cases 18 separate times. Liedl readily admits he had read the cases, but didn’t know it was something he couldn’t do, or would be considered a fire-able offense.
“We knew things were confidential, but we didn’t know we couldn’t access them,” Liedl said. “We knew we couldn’t talk about it.”
Liedl said this rule should have been explained better during his training. The fact that he did it 18 times over the course of the year shows he didn’t know what he was doing was wrong, he contends.
The woman who assisted Liedl during the campaign was terminated Dec. 6. She declined to comment, and asked that she not be identified because she didn’t want to lose her severance package. She worked in the office for about seven years.
In his grievance letter, Liedl noted that other people had been offered a severance package, but he wasn’t, and he contends that was “discriminatory in nature.”
When the woman in the office was fired in December, he braced for the possibility of being let go. She had let him use her boat as a parade float, and she had helped promote his candidacy on Facebook.
“The other employee discharged was instrumental in helping me with an election campaign against Ms. Hepfler throughout the summer of 2018,” Liedl wrote in his grievance letter to the county. “I believe the discharge of two employees who worked on a campaign against Ms. Hepfler within two months of her being re-elected shows these were instances of vindictive targeting.”
Liedl contends that other workers in the office — both former employees and current staff — have confided to him they have looked at similar confidential records. He didn’t want to divulge any names because he didn’t want to get anyone else in the office in trouble.
Liedl said he met with an attorney on Tuesday and is considering filing a wrongful termination lawsuit against the county.
In his grievance letter, Liedl said he doesn’t want his job back; he thinks that would be too uncomfortable to now work alongside Hepfler. He notes his total compensation (salary and benefits) was $63,847. He is seeking the amount equivalent to his salary over the next four years, matching the length of Hepfler’s term, for a total amount of $255,388.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.