Chippewa County working to vaccinate more minority residents

Chippewa County has roughly 1,400 black residents. As of Wednesday, 23 of them had received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. That is roughly 1.7% of the county’s black population, trailing far behind the white population, where 17.8% have received at least one dose.

Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman said getting more minorities vaccinated has been a challenge that her office is working on fixing.

“The numbers are not where we want them to be,” Weideman said Wednesday during her weekly COVID-19 press conference. “I wasn’t surprised. Some people wanted to wait to see how others did.”

Weideman said her office is committed to health equity and providing access to all Chippewa County residents. She said they also are working with the state’s health department on strategies to reach not only the county’s black population, but also other groups like the Mennonite and Amish community.

About 7.6% of the county’s Asian population have now received at least one shot, along with 7.2% of the Native American population. Nationwide, minorities have lagged behind white citizens in receiving vaccinations. In Wisconsin, 15.5% of white residents have been vaccinated, compared to 5.1% of black residents.