Chippewa County works to support nursing homes during crisis

CHIPPEWA FALLS — None of the 20 COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County are residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities.

Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director, said her team is working hard to keep it that way.

At a Chippewa County weekly press conference Wednesday, Weideman said the state is seeing an increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths at those facilities, and there is growing concern about protecting that population.

“We’re extremely lucky and grateful we haven’t had that in Chippewa County,” Weideman said.

Weideman said her staff is having discussions with all the nursing homes in the county to make sure they have what they need, such as personal protective equipment. They also are regularly having webinar discussions with the homes.

“We’ve been communicating with their incident commands for months now,” Weideman said.

The general public cannot enter nursing homes at this time to protect residents from the spread of the virus. Staff members are given temperature checks before they can report to work, and deliveries are dropped off outside the building to limit the number of people entering the facilities.