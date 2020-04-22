Chippewa County works to support nursing homes during crisis

CHIPPEWA FALLS — None of the 20 COVID-19 cases in Chippewa County are residents of nursing homes or long-term care facilities.
Angela Weideman, Chippewa County public health director, said her team is working hard to keep it that way.
At a Chippewa County weekly press conference Wednesday, Weideman said the state is seeing an increasing number of coronavirus cases and deaths at those facilities, and there is growing concern about protecting that population.
“We’re extremely lucky and grateful we haven’t had that in Chippewa County,” Weideman said.
Weideman said her staff is having discussions with all the nursing homes in the county to make sure they have what they need, such as personal protective equipment. They also are regularly having webinar discussions with the homes.
“We’ve been communicating with their incident commands for months now,” Weideman said.
The general public cannot enter nursing homes at this time to protect residents from the spread of the virus. Staff members are given temperature checks before they can report to work, and deliveries are dropped off outside the building to limit the number of people entering the facilities.
As of Wednesday, Chippewa County has no deaths from COVID-19, and the one person who was hospitalized was released Tuesday, she said. Most have recovered to the point where they are not being monitored daily.
The county has had 775 negative cases and 46 pending cases. Weideman said the number of people seeking tests in the county has dropped for three consecutive weeks. Of the 20 positive cases, seven are age 40 and younger; 13 are 40 and older.
Statewide, there are 36 labs processing 7,200 tests daily. Weideman was optimistic that at-home test kits will soon become available. However, people will need to get those kits from their health-care provider, so the results of those tests are recorded.
“We definitely need to increase testing,” she said.
Weideman encouraged the public to continue following the safer-at-home guidelines, saying it is working to save lives. She reminded people to avoid traveling out of state and stay close to home. She said she understands the desire to scale back some of the restrictions, but was cautious about going too quickly.
“We need to look at plans and data to drive those plans,” she said.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said calls for service remain lower than usual levels. He wasn’t aware of any local protests against the safer-at-home guidelines.
“We know people are frustrated, but these rules are working,” he said.
Kelm added that he had checked with the district attorney’s office, and no new charges have been filed against people violating social distancing guidelines.
“Residents of Chippewa County have been outstanding, by and large,” Kelm said.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.