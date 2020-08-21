 Skip to main content
Chippewa County's active COVID-19 cases fall by seven
Chippewa County's active COVID-19 cases fall by seven

Chippewa County's amount of active COVID-19 cases dropped by seven to 30 after two new cases were confirmed but nine previously active cases have been released from isolation.

The updated total was released by the Chippewa County Department of Public Health on Friday afternoon as the two new cases move the cumulative total to 293.

Of those cases, 263 have been released from isolation including nine most recently to go with 59 new negative test results to bring the county's total to 11,401.

One of the 30 active cases remains hospitalized and thus far Chippewa County has seen zero COVID-19 related deaths.

Statewide, there have been 69,059 confirmed cases with 7,918 of those currently active. Wisconsin has had 1,103,038 negative test results with 5,505 hospitalizations and 1,068 deaths.

