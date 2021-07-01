Chippewa County's COVID-19 risk-level drops to 'moderate,' lowest since June 2020

For the first time in more than a year, Chippewa County is at a “moderate risk level” for COVID-19 in the community.

“I’m really happy,” said Chippewa County Public Health Director Angela Weideman. “It has felt like a long time coming. I’m relieved for the community, for hospitals, for my public health department staff, for schools. We’re moving in the right direction.”

Weideman said the county was last at a moderate risk level the week of June 21, 2020. Since then, the county has typically been at a “high risk” level, but for a few weeks over the winter months, the county was considered to be at at “severe level.” In recent weeks, there has been a significant drop in new cases, as well as a drop in breakout infections, which has led to the low level.

“Let’s celebrate, but let’s be cautious,” Weideman said.

Roughly 45.7% of all Chippewa County residents have received at least one COVDI-19 vaccine, behind the state’s rate of 50.2%.

In June, Chippewa County had one reported virus-related fatality, bringing the county’s total to 95. It was the first COVID-19-related death in the county since early March.

Delta concerns