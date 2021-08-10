Chippewa County's risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 raised to "high"

Chippewa County announced 12 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,770 countywide to date (137 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost.

There have now been 32,024 negative coronavirus tests administered and 315 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (12 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 698,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 2,518 active cases) and 8,306 individuals have died statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of six lives lost). Of the deceased, 214 died from other causes, according to their death certificates.