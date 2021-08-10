 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa County's risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 raised to "high"
0 Comments
top story

Chippewa County's risk-level for the spread of COVID-19 raised to "high"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19
CHIPPEWA HERALD

Chippewa County announced 12 new active cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the total positive cases to 7,770 countywide to date (137 cases currently considered active). No new coronavirus related deaths were announced Tuesday, leaving the Chippewa County COVID-19 death toll at 96 lives lost.

There have now been 32,024 negative coronavirus tests administered and 315 individuals hospitalized due to complications with COVID-19 (12 individuals currently hospitalized) in Chippewa County to date. Chippewa County’s risk-level for the spread of coronavirus is currently classified as “high.”

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The state of Wisconsin has now seen 698,000 active cases of COVID-19 statewide to date (a one-day increase of 2,518 active cases) and 8,306 individuals have died statewide due to complications with coronavirus (a one-day increase of six lives lost). Of the deceased, 214 died from other causes, according to their death certificates.

Pfizer says new data suggests a third dose of its COVID vaccine can strongly increase protection against the delta variant.
0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: Kids can be safe in school with masks

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Susan E. Jensen
Obituaries

Susan E. Jensen

Susan E. Jensen, 80, beloved sister, mother, grandmother and great grandmother passed away at her home on August 5, 2021, with her loving fami…

+2
Donald G. Aubart
Obituaries

Donald G. Aubart

Donald G. Aubart, 73, died unexpectedly January 11, 2021, at his home in Chippewa Falls, Wis., of heart failure. Due to COVID restrictions at …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News