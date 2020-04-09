Chippewa distillery switches from vodka to sanitizer
Keeping it safe

Gary Bidlune of Chippewa River Distillery with hand sanitizer they are selling in Chippewa Falls.

 Dan Reiland/Leader-Telegram

Chippewa River Distillery and Brewster Bros. Brewing Company stopped making its vodka and spirits in mid-March, when the state’s stay-at-home order went into place.

Instead, they have converted to producing hand sanitizer, made from 160-proof alcohol and a mixture of a few other ingredients.

Gary Bidlune, the distillery’s general manager, joked with customers on Thursday that he’d rather be making and selling vodka.

“I don’t think anyone involved in this place thought we’d be making hand sanitizer,” Bidlune said.

In the past month, they’ve filled 15,000 12-ounce bottles with their Trumie’s hand sanitizer, which is made on site. (Trumie’s is the brand name of the vodka and spirits line created in the building.) Sales at the distillery, located at 402 River St. near downtown Chippewa Falls, began this week.

Coveted product

Here's the hand sanitizer that Chippewa River Distillery is selling in Chippewa Falls.

Bidlune had a steady stream of customers, some who bought just a couple bottles, but others that bought an entire case, containing 12 bottles. Each bottle sells for $6 plus sales tax.

“We see how thankful people are, and how great it is we can supply this,” Bidlune said in between ringing up customers. “It’s fantastic. We can’t keep up. The traffic and the phone calls are insane. We’re getting a lot of comments on Facebook.”

Bidlune said it was a team effort from a number of different businesses. Silver Springs has provided the bottles, Leinenkugel’s has provided beer that is being converted to the high-level alcohol, and Catalytic Combustion has provided totes and volunteers.

“This whole community has come together,” Bidlune said. “These bottles are being filled by volunteers.”

Bidlune said they won’t be shipping any of the hand sanitizer.

“They have to stop in and pick it up. Next week, we should have gallons available,” he said. “We welcome businesses to call in orders.”

The distillery also has been donating bottles to area fire and EMS departments, he added.

Because of World Health Organization’s formula standards, the hand sanitizer is a liquid, not a gel. Bidlune was recommending people break the seal by puncturing it with a pin to avoid spilling it.

Bidlune said the next step is to keep working on ways to reduce their supply costs to keep the prices down.

The distillery used to be the site of a Celebrity Video store. The owners purchased the site and overhauled it beginning in March 2015, with the brewery opening in March 2016.

To learn more, call Chippewa River Distillery and Brewster Bros. Brewing Company at 715-861-5100.

Infinity Beverages Winery & Distillery in Eau Claire also has started production of a hand sanitizer. The company said it will prioritize sending the product to essential businesses and organizations, and they’ll create a waitlist for others who want the sanitizer. People can contact Infinity at sanitizer@infinitybeverages.com.

