Chippewa distillery switches from vodka to sanitizer

Bidlune said it was a team effort from a number of different businesses. Silver Springs has provided the bottles, Leinenkugel’s has provided beer that is being converted to the high-level alcohol, and Catalytic Combustion has provided totes and volunteers.

“This whole community has come together,” Bidlune said. “These bottles are being filled by volunteers.”

Bidlune said they won’t be shipping any of the hand sanitizer.

“They have to stop in and pick it up. Next week, we should have gallons available,” he said. “We welcome businesses to call in orders.”

The distillery also has been donating bottles to area fire and EMS departments, he added.

Because of World Health Organization’s formula standards, the hand sanitizer is a liquid, not a gel. Bidlune was recommending people break the seal by puncturing it with a pin to avoid spilling it.

Bidlune said the next step is to keep working on ways to reduce their supply costs to keep the prices down.

The distillery used to be the site of a Celebrity Video store. The owners purchased the site and overhauled it beginning in March 2015, with the brewery opening in March 2016.