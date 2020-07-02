Chippewa, Dunn County sites set to host Fourth of July fireworks shows this weekend

Fireworks shows are a staple of the Fourth of July.
These flamboyant displays of aerial artistry can be found across the nation and that’s no different closer to home.
The SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls and city of Cornell will be hosting fireworks shows on Friday evening in Chippewa County with a few private shows from homes on Lake Wissota being visible on Saturday.
This year marks the first time SandBar has put on the fireworks displays for the celebration of the nation’s birth, but Sandbar owner Seth Gebauer said his establishment has done similar shows for a few years coinciding with an Autism awareness fundraising event held during August.
Interested viewers can bring their boats and park on the water in Lake Wissota near the bridge and the bay and be able to watch the show from the water or on land at the bar outdoors as long as social distancing guidelines are maintained. Sandbar will also have live music on the patio from 7-10 p.m. with the fireworks show to follow.
“As long as everybody is safe and they space out appropriately in the yard, we’re hoping it should be a fun event,” Gebauer said.
Cornell’s fireworks will be part of a celebration beginning with a kick-off parade at 3 p.m. on Main Street with a street dance to follow at 4 p.m. at the same location.
The Lions Club will be hosting a charcoal chicken carryout event from 3-8 p.m. at Mill Yard Park, with the fireworks show being held after dusk at Mill Yard Park.
Guests are asked to practice social distancing measures throughout the day of outdoor events and should reconsider attending if they are uncomfortable, not feeling healthy or are at advanced risk of COVID-19.
Just outside of Chippewa County, the Thorp Area Chamber Fireworks Extravaganza is also being held after sunset on Friday in Thorp at Northside Park.
Those possible shows on Saturday night around Lake Wissota are visible from local businesses or public areas during regularly scheduled hours.
In Menomonie, the chamber of commerce was motivated to continue on with its fireworks display over Lake Menomin despite the cancellation of all other Freedom Fest activities. Chamber CEO Ashley DeMuth said fireworks provide a safe activity for the community and it has provided something for locals to look forward to.
“It’s a celebration, it’s a holiday, and it really is something that families celebrate together,” DeMuth said. “So we wanted to make sure we still had something that was social-distance appropriate and folks can spread out and watch fireworks.”
The chamber has distributed a flyer showcasing a dozen viewing areas around the lake to view the show, in addition to the option of watching on a boat on the lake.
With help from the community, the Menomonie chamber has also provided a list of favorite locations where residents have watched the fireworks display in the past. Downtown is a prime viewing area, DeMuth said, and many downtown businesses have made their parking lots available for viewing from vehicles. DeMuth noted the Wakanda Park boat landing will be closed to traffic beginning at 3 p.m. July 4.
Spectators are encouraged to spread out and not all congregate into the standard Wakanda Park viewing areas. It is recommended viewers practice social distancing, wear a mask, use hand sanitizer and bring their own blanket or chair as parks will not have designated seating areas, DeMuth said.
“We know that Menomonie is kind and caring,” she said. “We know that they’re concerned citizens and we are not regulating anything. However, we are asking everyone to keep in mind their safety as well as the greater community’s safety.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.