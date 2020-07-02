Chippewa, Dunn County sites set to host Fourth of July fireworks shows this weekend

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fireworks shows are a staple of the Fourth of July.

These flamboyant displays of aerial artistry can be found across the nation and that’s no different closer to home.

The SandBar and Grill in Chippewa Falls and city of Cornell will be hosting fireworks shows on Friday evening in Chippewa County with a few private shows from homes on Lake Wissota being visible on Saturday.

This year marks the first time SandBar has put on the fireworks displays for the celebration of the nation’s birth, but Sandbar owner Seth Gebauer said his establishment has done similar shows for a few years coinciding with an Autism awareness fundraising event held during August.

Interested viewers can bring their boats and park on the water in Lake Wissota near the bridge and the bay and be able to watch the show from the water or on land at the bar outdoors as long as social distancing guidelines are maintained. Sandbar will also have live music on the patio from 7-10 p.m. with the fireworks show to follow.

“As long as everybody is safe and they space out appropriately in the yard, we’re hoping it should be a fun event,” Gebauer said.