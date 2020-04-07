Chippewa election officials take precautions

The election being held on Tuesday was up in the air as recently as Monday afternoon. Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order to suspend in-person voting until June 9 based on the current health climate.

A few hours later, the order was overturned by the state Supreme Court, which ruled 4-2 that Evers lacked the authority to move the election on his own. Conservatives control the court 5-2, but one of the conservative justices is up for election Tuesday and didn’t participate in the ruling.

Voter Majorie Miles said she believes the later decision might leave many voters in the dark on whether there would be voting on Tuesday.

“I’m glad that they kept the polls open but (I wish) (Gov.) Evers would’ve requested a delay earlier because I’m afraid there might be some confusion with some people thinking the polls are closed," Miles said.

Results from Tuesday's elections will not be released until Monday, April 13.

“Although I remain deeply concerned about the public health implications of voting in-person today, I am overwhelmed by the bravery, resilience, and heroism of those who are defending our democracy by showing up to vote, working the polls, and reporting on this election," Gov. Evers said in a press release on Tuesday. "Thank you for giving our state something to be proud of today. Please stay as safe as possible, Wisconsin.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.