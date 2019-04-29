A Chippewa Falls business suffered minor damage after a fire Monday morning.
Chippewa Fire District responders were called to Pure Pleasure, 3965 N. Joles Pkwy, just after 9 a.m.
According to the fire district, staff at the business reported flickering lights followed by a loud pop prior to smoke coming from the basement of the business.
John Andersen, deputy chief of fire prevention, said they believe the fire was caused by electrical issues, and the main outcome of the fire will be the updating and replacement of the building’s electrical system.
“The actual structural damage to the building was slight,” Andersen said.
There were no injuries reported due to the fire, and they cleared the scene at noon.
The response involved responders from all of the stations in the fire district, which serves the towns of Hallie, Howard, Lafayette and Wheaton, as well as the village of Lake Hallie.
The combination fire district is staffed by nine career personnel, two part-time personnel, and over 110 paid-on-call volunteers.
