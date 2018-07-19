Five Chippewa County schools were awarded state grant money for school safety Thursday morning.
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District and the Colfax, Bloomer, Stanley-Boyd and Lake Holcombe school districts were among some of the latest awarded Wisconsin school districts to receive grant money from the state’s School Safety Initiative.
Chippewa Falls was awarded the most money, as their request for $205,023 was approved. Stanley-Boyd's request of $82,204 was also accepted, Bloomer was approved its $65,075 request and Colfax received its full $45,322. Lake Holcombe was awarded the least amount at $40,514 — the same amount the district requested.
The schools join a growing list of districts approved for funding by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. A total of $1 million is available from the department through an initiative “designed to improve K-12 school safety,” the department’s grant website states.
Cadott, Cornell and New Auburn’s school districts were approved for their requested funding last month. The Menomonie Area School District and McDonell Area Catholic Schools were awarded their requests last week.
Thorp School District and Thorp Catholic School were each awarded their grant requests Thursday, at $42,400 and $2,280, respectively.
South of Chippewa County, the Eau Claire Area School District has not yet heard on the status of its $390,319 request.
For more information on the grants and process, visit www.doj.state.wi.us.
