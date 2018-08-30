A Chippewa Falls apartment complex will be renovated after receiving state housing tax credits.
The 24 units at Barrington Apartments, 828 Veronica St., will get a new roof, exterior doors, replaced kitchen appliances and full kitchen and bath renovations, according to the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority.
Property-wide wireless internet access will also be installed.
WHEDA, an independent state organization, announced Thursday more than $197,000 in tax credits would be given to Barrington Apartments in Chippewa Falls and Englewood Apartments in Eau Claire.
In exchange for the credits, developers must “reserve a portion of their housing units for low- and moderate-income households” for 30 years, according to a press release.
The Barrington apartment complex, which neighbors Halmstad Elementary and Happy Tails Dog Park on the city’s south side, was built in 1982.
Barrington is “in need of renovations” to make sure current tenants’ affordable housing can continue, according to a press release.
The money will fund “substantial upgrades,” said Erich Schwenker, president of Cardinal Capital Management, which manages the Barrington apartments.
Affordability and availability
Finding affordable housing may be becoming slightly easier in Chippewa County.
In 2014, the bare-necessities housing cost for a single adult in Chippewa County was $497 per month, according to a United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley report.
For a family of four, it was $740.
Two years later, the cost of Chippewa County housing for a single adult sank to $466 per month, a decrease of $31, according to the report.
As for housing availability, one Chippewa Falls official sees a renting boom.
“This year, between single-family, twin homes, duplexes and apartment buildings, we’ve got a lot of housing going up,” Mayor Greg Hoffman said.
Until six to eight years ago, many people who worked in Chippewa Falls lived elsewhere and commuted, Hoffman said.
That scene has changed, with a “tremendous amount of building activity” going on, more on the way for The Flats neighborhood on the city’s east side, Hoffman said.
The city of Chippewa Falls is only involved with monitoring new apartment development, and doesn’t give financial incentives to rental complexes – with the exception of the downtown Shoe Factory Apartments on River Street, which were only given tax-increment financing district dollars because the property was considered blighted, Hoffman said.
“The city’s not invested any funds (into apartment development),” Hoffman said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.