Chippewa Falls area businesses rapidly reopen after Supreme Court ruling

And just like that, the Chippewa Valley is reopened.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court nullified Gov. Tony Evers “safer at home” order Wednesday with a vote of 4-3.
That leaves Wisconsin currently as the only state in which no regulations in association with COVID-19 are being enforced. As a result, many businesses across Wisconsin reopened swiftly, including some bars the same night.
Mike Jordan, president of the Chippewa Falls Chamber of Commerce, said: “I think this is a good decision for our area. There are other areas of the state that have a much higher incident rate, but here we have a much lower one. It’s good that our hospitable businesses are able to get back up and running and start to get back on track. That said, we are certainly advocating for businesses to use the safety standards going forward. It’s not going to be a flip-the-switch kind of turnaround.”
Teri Ouimette, executive director of Chippewa Falls Main Street, said while she is glad businesses are able to do business again, she said staying as safe and level-headed as possible during this time is essential to the safety of the Chippewa Valley as a whole.
“It’s surprising to everybody,” Ouimette said. “It would’ve been nice to have some guidelines in place when this happened last night, but we don’t have them so we have to move forward. I think the public will be responsible and I know business owners will be while continuing to practice social distancing. Hopefully people are on board with it, take it seriously and we can move through this and get things done.”
With the absence of any regulations, many businesses across Chippewa Falls are choosing to immediately reopen after being shut down for almost two months.
Bar/restaurants such as Everybuddy’s Bar and Grill and Wissota Chophouse chose to resume operations Thursday. Retail stores had just been given the go-ahead to reopen under Evers’ guidelines the day before the Supreme Court ruling, so the changes being made across the state to retail establishments only includes the limitation to five customers being allowed in any store at a time being nullified.
While many businesses are jumping at the chance to reopen, some were unprepared to resume operations.
Businesses such as the 4:30 A.M. Coffee House and Just Jen Fitness are making changes on the fly and lining up their resources to reopen in a safe and sustainable way.
Popular bar/restaurant The Fill Inn Station released a statement via their social media account Thursday afternoon indicating its excitement to reopen, but they’re unsure of their opening date due to not having any notice as to when they could start to conduct business again.
“With the Supreme Court ruling, many are asking what that means for us, we are as ready as you to open,” according to The Fill Inn Station’s statement. “However, we want to make sure we do it safely and in accordance with health department guidelines. Also, the place is still a mess from all of our projects and we don’t really have any beer or much food available to sell. We promise you will be the first to know when we have our opening date set. Thanks to everyone that is as excited as we are to be together again.”
While no new local guidelines or orders have been issued by local officials now that Evers’ policies are overturned, Angela Weideman, health officer and director of the Chippewa County Department of Public Health, said maintaining social distancing and using common sense during this transition is paramount.
“This has been a time of uncertainty and I appreciate the cooperation from Chippewa County residents and community partners thus far,” Weiderman said. “In the wake of the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling regarding the safer-at-home order, the Chippewa County Department of Public Health is working with state and local officials, as well as other regional partners to determine the next steps. The health and safety of all community members is our highest priority, and keeping the community safe is what we are trained to do. In the interest of preventing spread of COVID-19, the health department asks that community members voluntarily follow safe social-distancing practices.”
Without any policies or guidelines to look to for guidance, some businesses are also choosing to abide by the original May 26 safer-at-home end date to keep themselves and their customers safe.
The District Pub and Grill in Eau Claire and many other area restaurants are not opening yet, as the risk for infection at dine-in facilities still remains high despite a lower infection rate in western Wisconsin.
State Rep. Jesse James, R-Altoona, said getting people back to work and the economy recovering again was important to many people across the state, and while this ruling is a sudden shock to the system, ultimately it will help return the state to a sense of normalcy.
“This ruling gives the people an opportunity to get back to their livelihoods, provide for their families and open the Chippewa Valley in a safe, responsible and slow manner,” James said. “This isn’t about turning the switch on. We still have a responsibility to do this in a safe manner, while protecting the vulnerable. I am confident our citizens are up for this task.”
Residents of the Chippewa Valley can expect to receive new guidelines and safety orders from local governments after discussions between local and state officials bear fruit.
