Chippewa Falls area businesses rapidly reopen after Supreme Court ruling

With the absence of any regulations, many businesses across Chippewa Falls are choosing to immediately reopen after being shut down for almost two months.

Bar/restaurants such as Everybuddy’s Bar and Grill and Wissota Chophouse chose to resume operations Thursday. Retail stores had just been given the go-ahead to reopen under Evers’ guidelines the day before the Supreme Court ruling, so the changes being made across the state to retail establishments only includes the limitation to five customers being allowed in any store at a time being nullified.

While many businesses are jumping at the chance to reopen, some were unprepared to resume operations.

Businesses such as the 4:30 A.M. Coffee House and Just Jen Fitness are making changes on the fly and lining up their resources to reopen in a safe and sustainable way.

Popular bar/restaurant The Fill Inn Station released a statement via their social media account Thursday afternoon indicating its excitement to reopen, but they’re unsure of their opening date due to not having any notice as to when they could start to conduct business again.