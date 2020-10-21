Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce receives $82,500 TRAVEL grant from Department of Tourism

The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce received an $82,500 Tourism Relief to Accelerate Vitality and Economic Lift (TRAVEL) Stimulus Grant from the Department of Tourism.

Chippewa Falls Chamber is one of 158 recipients of TRAVEL grant funds totaling nearly $12 million. The TRAVEL grant program was designed to help Wisconsin’s tourism promotion and tourism development organizations resume business operations and restore economic activity stemming from the COVID-19 public health emergency.

The effort is funded through the state’s discretionary federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act dollars.

“While there is no way for us to replace all that was lost, these grants are not only an acknowledgment of just how important tourism is to our state’s economy but also a critical first step in a long journey that we will take together to rebuild,” Secretary-designee, Sara Meaney said. “I am grateful to Governor Evers for his commitment to Wisconsin’s tourism economy.”

The funds will provide relief from the impacts of COVID-19 and support marketing to promote a safe and healthy experience for travelers and resident consumers amid the COVID-19 public health emergency.