Chippewa Falls area road projects get state funding

Stanley Mayor Norm Christianson was thrilled that his city was awarded a $351,000 grant Wednesday from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The infrastructure grant is for replacing the 8th Avenue Bridge, which is a major thoroughfare in the city, near Chapman Park.

“Getting that will be a big help, and will help us with other projects going on in the city,” Christianson said. “It will help all around.”

Because that bridge has a walkway that is used frequently by park users, Christianson believes the project got extra attention from the state, and helped them land the dollars.

Stanley City Clerk Cynthianna Bergman thanked the governor and Legislature for the grant.

“While we are grateful for the opportunity to move forward with this project, this is only one of many projects key to the economic development of our community and the safety of our residents,” Bergman said. “We have so many other projects that would have gone unfunded if this grant was not awarded to the city.”