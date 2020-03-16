Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District closing beginning Wednesday, meals will be served during closure

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District will be closed beginning Wednesday, but the district will be providing free breakfast and lunch during the closure.

The district made the announcement in a press release on Monday afternoon, stating that Tuesday would be the last day for students through Friday, April 3 in accordance with Gov. Tony Evers' executive order from last Friday stating all public and private schools would be closed beginning Wednesday through April 6.

CFAUSD will be providing free breakfast and lunch to youth 18 and under on what would have been regularly scheduled school days while schools are closed. The meals will be free for everyone and breakfast and lunch can be picked up at any district school. Meals do not have to be picked up at the student's school of attendance.

Meals will be served Wednesday-Friday from 11 a.m. through 1 p.m. No meals will be offered during the week of spring break from March 23-27. Free breakfast and lunch will resume on March 30-April 3 while schools are closed with pick up locations at the main entrance of each school and being served in a 'grab and go' fashion. Meals will include lunch for the the current day and breakfast for the following day and no identification or proof of enrollment is needed.