Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District receives $10,000 in Financial Literacy Grants from DFI, DPI
top story

Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District receives $10,000 in Financial Literacy Grants from DFI, DPI

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has received $10,000 in financial literacy grants from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the DFI announced Friday.

Chippewa Falls was one of 10 school districts or local education agencies to receive grants out of a field of 28 applicants by the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy.

“These grants will help thousands of students broaden their personal financial knowledge and become better prepared to make sound financial decisions as adults,” DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said in the release. “Financial literacy is an important life skill that helps students take control of their financial future. This program reinforces our continued commitment to educating Wisconsin’s K-12 students about personal financial matters.”

The following other districts and local education agencies also received part of the more than $143,000 in grant funding:

  • Beloit School District ($10,000)
  • CESA 3 ($29,299)
  • CESA 11 ($30,000)
  • Lake Geneva Jt 1 School District ($2,675)
  • Milwaukee Public Schools ($30,000)
  • Rib Lake School District ($10,000)
  • Southern Door County School District ($10,000)
  • Stratford School District ($2,102)
  • Twin Lakes #4 School District ($9,000)

The DPI conducted the initial review of the 28 applicants from throughout the state and then the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy made the final recommendations. The grant program is designed to support the efforts of individual teachers and school districts to begin innovative and sustainable financial literacy programs and events with a specific emphasis on student loan debt.

