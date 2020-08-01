Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District receives $10,000 in Financial Literacy Grants from DFI, DPI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District has received $10,000 in financial literacy grants from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions and Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, the DFI announced Friday.

Chippewa Falls was one of 10 school districts or local education agencies to receive grants out of a field of 28 applicants by the Governor’s Council on Financial Literacy.

“These grants will help thousands of students broaden their personal financial knowledge and become better prepared to make sound financial decisions as adults,” DFI Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld said in the release. “Financial literacy is an important life skill that helps students take control of their financial future. This program reinforces our continued commitment to educating Wisconsin’s K-12 students about personal financial matters.”

The following other districts and local education agencies also received part of the more than $143,000 in grant funding: