Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District shifting to remote teaching effective Nov. 4-30, last in-person day Wednesday

With CCDPH’s approval, please know that we will continue with our mitigation measures for the next two days to allow for a smoother transition to, hopefully, a temporary fully-remote setting.

More details will be forthcoming tomorrow for both parents and staff to consider. The decision to move to fully-remote was not our first choice; however, local conditions deteriorated rapidly over the past week and weekend. In order to bring in-person settings back, we need families, staff, and the community-at-large to utilize the upcoming days to do those things that effectively curb the spread of COVID-19. We know that in-person is best for students and we are implementing the below schedule in the interest of all given everything we currently know and understand about this public health emergency.