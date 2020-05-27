Chippewa Falls' Blaeser Farms marketing designs earns UW-Stout students second place in printing competition

First place went to a team from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo.

The products, all custom-created for Blaeser Farms, included an FDA-compliant label for packaged meat, a reclosable corrugated carton for meat products and a resealable plastic food pouch.

“We’re proud of the products we created,” said team member Julia Otten, of Madison, a junior at UW-Stout.

Chad Nyseth, a graphic communications lab manager and instructional specialist, said he was pleased with the students’ achievement.

“I’m especially proud that our students did not even think of quitting when the COVID-19 situation arose — several schools elected to drop out of the competition this year,” Nyseth said. “Our students continued working via Microsoft Teams and Zoom platforms, interfacing with industry partners, creating their contest materials, rehearsing for the competition and ultimately presenting it on May 2.”

Josh Blaeser liked the designs and enjoyed working with the students. “They used our brand colors and had some great creativity in helping create packaging ideas,” he noted. “The shipping box looks amazing. The box is very unique and creates a very strong brand in its appearance.”