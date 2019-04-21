Foreign 5, located at 123 N. Bridge St., features a wide range of products, from flowers, bridal gowns, formal wear, gifts, wine, casual clothing, accessories and more.
Foreign 5 and Lucy’s Delicatessen co-owners Dave Gordon and Sheldon Gough, who’ve been running the eclectic shop for 10 years, are still keeping the ever-changing business going, with ever-changing products and focuses.
The Chippewa Herald sat down with Gough and Gordon to learn more about the businesses. The interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Q: Has this been in its current format the whole time you owned it or have you changed some of the aspects of the store?
Gough: It’s been what it is. We’ve expanded the boutique a bit. It used to be broken down by departments and advertised by departments.
Gordon: The former owner used to compartmentalize it and we kind of said “No, this is Foreign 5.” All the businesses are under its umbrella.
Q: What do you think you’re known for in town that makes this store special?
Gordon: This has been a family business for years, like 20 or 25 years, maybe more. When the parents sold the business the business they sold it to their daughter and her partner, who had it for four of five years and they decided that they didn’t want to do retail anymore.
So how we got into the business was it was going to close or be sold, and I went to Sheldon and said “I don’t think a store like this can close, I don’t think downtown can afford to have a store like this close.”
So what are we popular for? Bridal, formal wear, tuxedos, wedding gowns, bridesmaids. I would say that’s a big part of our business, a big part of what we’re known for.
Gough: I think boutique, more and more boutique.
Gordon: That’s gotten bigger since we’ve owned it, because we see that as part of the business that can grow. It’s a little unique in that we only order stuff once, so if you see it and you like it, you better buy it because it may not be there when you come back. We’re not a department store.
Q: Is formal wear your main niche in Chippewa Falls?
Gough: There are no other small bridal shops in the Chippewa Valley. There’s David’s, which is a chain in Eau Claire. We are the only privately owned bridal shop.
Gordon: Our floral department is also special in that we have silk flowers, which I don’t think every florist has.
Q: And was Lucy’s and the wine bar area always part of this, it also came with the store?
Gough: Yes, it came with it. Lucy’s opened about two years before we bought it.
Gordon: There was a food service place over there, but it was leased by the people who ran Foreign 5. It’s unique in that it’s primarily breakfast and lunch … unique, non-fast food is how I would describe it. We want it that way.
Q: Is there a lot of crossover between all the businesses?
Gordon: Yes, particularly all the women will go look while they wait for their lunch. But even the guys will walk around.
Gough: We’ve got local Wisconsin, Chippewa Falls stuff ... the guys have a tendency to look at that, the girls go to the boutique.
Gordon: We also have school wear, which we started two years ago. It’s an eclectic mix, which works.
Q: So is it a static mix, or how do you change it?
Gordon: Seasons change. Part of the business may be up while another is down, from a business standpoint it makes sense.
Gough: It’s an ebb and flow, mostly in style.
Gordon: It’s more style than “oh gee, we just got this new item.”
Gough: Ten years ago we had more gifts than boutique items, now it’s more boutique.
