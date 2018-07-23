Students in Chippewa Falls, Cadott, Stanley and Boyd may see a boost in mental health resources next year.
Three Chippewa County school districts Monday received more than $100,000 in total grant dollars to expand mental health services for the 2018-2019 school year.
The Cadott Community School District received roughly $24,000 and the Stanley-Boyd Area School District received almost $13,000 in grants, according to the state Department of Public Instruction.
Chippewa Falls received $75,000, the maximum grant amount for a single district.
The money will go toward “collaboration with community mental health providers and other stakeholders” to support kids and families, according to a DPI press release.
Specifically, the grant could add support staff, train staff and students, create student support groups, create a referral system and connect students with local mental health experts.
One in five students struggle with mental health per year, and “80 percent of incidents (are) going untreated,” state superintendent Tony Evers said in the press release.
Evers called the grants a “good start,” but said the state must do more.
Grant applicants had to assess community needs, work with community partners and “demonstrate how parents, caregivers and families would be involved in the project.”
As part of the grant, Chippewa Falls, Cadott and Stanley-Boyd districts must collect data on the students who receive assistance from school mental health providers and community providers.
A shared $3.25 million in grants was distributed among 64 school districts, according to the DPI.
