As Phyllis Lauderdale and Fred Hitz of Bloomer sat on their deck at the Duncan Creek Campgrounds on Monday, the agreed they were lucky they didn’t lose more in a flood there on April 18.
Hitz, 90, said the water came within about two inches of their camper. Their gazebo floated away.
“The deck moved about 5½ feet,” Hitz said.
Lauderdale pointed out the camper adjacent to theirs was just set onto the grounds, replacing one that got washed away.
“We just missed our camper being ruined,” Lauderdale said.
Over the weekend, they purchased new material to repair their damaged entryway.
“We are trying to get everything back the way it was,” Lauderdale said. “Everyone is doing the best they can to get their campers back in place.”
Lauderdale said they’ve had a camper on the grounds for 19 years, and she is stunned by how good the campgrounds look just six weeks after the flooding.
“It’s 100 percent better; there is still work, but it’s much better,” Lauderdale said.
Campgrounds co-owner Annie Williams said that about 40 people participated in a massive cleanup effort on April 28, hauling out the damaged campers and all the debris that washed into Duncan Creek. Williams is elated that the grounds are returning to looking like they did before the flood.
“We cleaned up the banks of the neighbors down the creek,” Williams said. “People are getting back to normal. They just got the okay this weekend to put their campers back in. One was hauled in over the weekend, one is coming next weekend, and one will be (Monday night).”
Williams said it was a significant cleanup effort by everyone who stays at the campsite.
“They hauled that camper out (of the creek) in one piece, brought it up here (to my house), onto our driveway,” Williams said. “They broke it up and put it away. They had a caravan of vehicles going up the hill, getting the campers out.”
Grass is returning, and there haven’t been any new flooding issues, she added.
“It’s starting to shape up back there again,” Williams said. “And we’re praying it never happens again. We wouldn’t be this far without our campers.”
Williams thanked the neighbors along the creek who allowed access on their property for the massive cleanup.
“The neighbors here on Duncan Creek have been a blessing, letting people onto their property to get the debris out,” she said.
The Chippewa County Planning & Zoning Department has worked with the campgrounds, she added. The zoning agency has informed them that six campers closest to Duncan Creek must be moved away from the water at the end of the season, but the campers will remain on the property.
John Porter and Duane Gjerning of Rice Lake were at their camper on Monday; their site is further away from the water and suffered no damage during the flooding. However, they showed up at the cleanup day to assist their fellow campers.
“It’s amazing how everyone in the campground came together for cleanup,” Porter said. “Everyone is working together. We’re a little community. Everyone who was available, came.”
Gjerning said the debris ranged from grills and decks to lawn chairs.
Stephen and Annie Williams created the Duncan Creek Campground, 12931 100th Ave., in 1972. This was only the second time it has ever flooded. Their home is just a couple football fields away from the campground.
There are 50 campers that stay on the 12-acre site year-round, with the property open May through October. On a busy summer day, there could be 300 people on the grounds.
Annie Williams said that 14 of the campsites had some type of damage.
The flooding occurred after water started rushing over the top of a private dam on their property, upstream from the campgrounds. The dam on Duncan Creek helps create the 67-acre Tilden Mill Pond. The dam was constructed in 1932, used by the Tilden Electric Light & Power Company.
Over the course of the day, the top barrier on the dam gave way; the bulk of the dam remains in place, he said.
Annie Williams said they haven’t yet replaced that top barrier of the dam. She wishes there was public funding assistance available for the repairs.
There are approximately 3,800 dams in the state, and about 60 percent are maintained on private property, according to the Department of Natural Resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.