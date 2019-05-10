The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will be promoting a new outdoors event in the area with help from a grant from the Wisconsin Department of Tourism.
Department of Tourism Deputy Secretary Anne Sayers presented a $31,640 Joint Effort Marketing grant to chamber representatives and organizers from the Wisconsin Game Fest.
Wisconsin Game Fest showcases products and services of organizations related to conservation, outdoor recreation, hunting and fishing, dog sports, and sporting competitions. They will have their first event in the county Sept. 7-8 at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds in Chippewa Falls.
Attractions planned so far include Steve Porter’s Trophy Deer, the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation youth shooting trailer, Fantasy Corral Petting Zoo, North America Diving Dogs, Wisconsin Buck and Bear Club trophy scoring, and others.
Sayers’ visit to the Chamber of Commerce in Chippewa Falls was also meant to highlight National Travel and Tourism Week, which is just wrapping up.
She said presenting the JEM grant during National Travel and Tourism Week was fitting because it lifts up a new opportunity for the area.
“It sounds like an incredible celebration,” Sayers said. “These things aren’t possible without ... innovators and the support of a community to make it happen.”
According to the Chamber, The Wisconsin Game Fest is to promote environmental conservation and increase outdoor recreation tourism, and includes family-friendly activities such as demonstrations, exhibits, games and live entertainment.
Food vendors and a beer garden will also be available at the event.
The grant funds will go towards digital, print and broadcast advertising in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Illinois. The event is expected to attract 11,000 visitors to the area, and hopes to generate around $400,000 in visitor spending.
Kris Cooper, general manager of Wisconsin Game Fest, said the experience working to organize the event has been incredibly positive and they were looking forward to continuing it.
“The efforts of everybody for this event ... are spectacular,” Cooper said.
JEM grant funds are available to non-profit organizations for the promotion of Wisconsin tourism events and destinations.
The state can fund up to 75 percent of a project’s first-year advertising and marketing costs, and provide support for second- and third-year projects with decreasing amounts for funding until projects become self-sustaining.
Jackie Boos, tourism director for the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, said they were excited for the first year of the Wisconsin Game Fest and to see how the investments in the area can continue to increase tourism.
Recently released 2018 tourism numbers showed that visitors spent $99.6 million in Chippewa County in 2018, an increase of 1.34% over 2017.
“We’re excited to see how our first year with Wisconsin Game Fest goes,” Boos said.
