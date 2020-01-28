The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce has a new face.
Amy Forcier-Pabst, of Royal Credit Union, was introduced as the new chair of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce Monday night at the organization’s annual meeting at the Heyde Center for the Arts in Chippewa Falls.
She will begin her tenure into the new year and is taking over for 2019 Board chair Ben Lane.
In addition to Forcier-Pabst taking over her new role, she has a number of officers who were elected to join the Chamber Board as well. These individuals include: Chair-Elect Mark Broses (Short Elliott Hendrickson Inc.), First Vice-Chair John Lynn (TTM Technologies), Treasurer Jamie Leibrandt (Northwestern Bank) and Immediate Past-Chair Ben Lane (Wiley Law S.C.).
Other board members include Courtney Ber (CCF Bank), Angela Eckman (Chippewa Valley Technical College), David Goldbach (Alliance Plastics Corp.), Greg Hoffman (Ex-Officio, city of Chippewa Falls), Tom Hubbard (Cedar Falls Building Systems Inc.), Cathy Leibke (Holiday Inn Express & Suites), Erin Lorberter (Country Inn & Suites), Mike Olson (Micon Cinemas Inc.), Stacy Pickerign (Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services), Scott Smith (Nordson Extrusion Dies Industries LLC) and Brandon Thorsness (Marshfield Clinic Health System).
Forcier-Pabst said an important aspect of her tenure as board chair is working to attract new talented workers to the area to help stimulate the local economy.
“We know that the competition for a talented workforce is fierce,” Forcier-Pabst said. “The chamber and I are committed to helping our businesses and organizations find the talented workforce they need to grow and be successful. Additional businesses are continuing to step up to help us develop a workforce attraction campaign in 2020. The chamber will hit with new videos and sponsored ads in early February and I’m hopeful that we’ll see people from surrounding areas decide to move to our community to live and work.”
The Chamber of Commerce is set to surpass 700 members in 2020, a feat Forcier-Pabst said can be attributed to the growing economy and cultural landscape of Chippewa Falls as well as exiting chair Ben Lane.
“I’d like to recognize Ben Lane for his commitment to the chamber and serving as chair this past year,” Forcier-Pabst said. “His quiet, confident demeanor, steely conviction and deep sense of optimism and passion for what our city and region is aspiring to be is truly an inspiration. He will be a hard act to follow.”
Lane said while stepping down as chair is bittersweet, he said Forcier-Pabst will excel in the role and bring more growth to the area.
“Chippewa Falls is a great place to live, raise a family and do business,” Lane said. “I want to congratulate Amy Forcier-Pabst, our 2020 board chair, as she steps into her new position. Thank you to everyone who has supported the Chamber and I over the past year and I’m sure that success will continue this year.”
