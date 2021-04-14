 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chippewa Falls Chamber to host the 36th annual Excellence in Education Banquet
0 comments
top story

Chippewa Falls Chamber to host the 36th annual Excellence in Education Banquet

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Excellence in Education

The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce Excellence in Education banquet annually celebrates the top five percent of that year's graduating class. Photo taken prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

 CHIPPEWA HERALD

The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 36th Annual Excellence in Education Banquet on Wednesday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Wissota Golf & Events.

The banquet recognizes high school seniors ranked academically in the top 5% of their graduating classes from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Catholic Central High School, along with the students’ most influential educator.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“This year 40 businesses, organizations, and individuals will sponsor this wonderful event,” said Tasha Weiss, programs director for the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “Their generous support is key to the success of this program.”

The banquet began in 1986 through the support of the Chamber, school districts and the Delta Kappa Gamma Society. The Chamber continues to work closely with the Chippewa Falls Area School District, the McDonell Area Catholic Schools, its member businesses and an active Excellence in Education Committee.

This year, 19 students will be recognized and saluted for their academic excellence.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Expert: George Floyd died of heart rhythm problem

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sharon Hunt
Obituaries

Sharon Hunt

It is with saddened hearts that the family of Sharon Hunt announces her passing Wednesday, April 7, 2021. After a long battle with cancer and …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News