Chippewa Falls Chamber to host the 36th annual Excellence in Education Banquet

The Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 36th Annual Excellence in Education Banquet on Wednesday, May 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Lake Wissota Golf & Events.

The banquet recognizes high school seniors ranked academically in the top 5% of their graduating classes from Chippewa Falls Senior High School and McDonell Catholic Central High School, along with the students’ most influential educator.

“This year 40 businesses, organizations, and individuals will sponsor this wonderful event,” said Tasha Weiss, programs director for the Chippewa Falls Area Chamber of Commerce. “Their generous support is key to the success of this program.”

The banquet began in 1986 through the support of the Chamber, school districts and the Delta Kappa Gamma Society. The Chamber continues to work closely with the Chippewa Falls Area School District, the McDonell Area Catholic Schools, its member businesses and an active Excellence in Education Committee.

This year, 19 students will be recognized and saluted for their academic excellence.

